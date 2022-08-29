NAFTY (NAFTY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. NAFTY has a market cap of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAFTY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 827.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NAFTY Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

NAFTY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAFTY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAFTY using one of the exchanges listed above.

