Namecoin (NMC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $4,594.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00585989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00263486 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019282 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.