National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.00.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.76 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

