Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAYC traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.64. 1,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,395. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

