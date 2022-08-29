Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.37% of Repligen worth $37,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1,629.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 59.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.45. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average is $179.03. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

