Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 38,770 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.54% of Ciena worth $49,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,023. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.