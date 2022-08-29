Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $57,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 256,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

