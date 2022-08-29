Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $51,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,918,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

