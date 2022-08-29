Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires $92,948.52 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,154 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.8 %

NATR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 94,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

