Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,954 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $21.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Neogen Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Transactions at Neogen
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,067 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
