Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $21.56.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

