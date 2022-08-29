Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $21.56.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
