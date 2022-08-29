New South Capital Management Inc. Has $102.56 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,208 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for 3.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $102,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 114.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.74. 251,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

