NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Update

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEVGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NBEV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 264,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,947. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

