NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $877,754.38 and approximately $93.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00274344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001061 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002455 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

