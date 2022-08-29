NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NextMart Stock Up 1.7 %

NXMR opened at $0.02 on Monday. NextMart has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

