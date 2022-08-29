Nexus Price Reaches $0.0489 on Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $2,786.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Nexus alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.