NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NightDragon Acquisition Trading Down 15.8 %

NDACW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 10,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

