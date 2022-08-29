Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Achieves $12.12 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $113,654.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.51 or 0.07608582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00163903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00272338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00747892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00585989 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,293,911,005 coins and its circulating supply is 9,726,911,005 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

