Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $30.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Get Nippon Carbon alerts:

About Nippon Carbon

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.