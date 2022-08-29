Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for 0.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $35,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $13,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. 468,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,669,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

