Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,799.0 days.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $11.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $38.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

