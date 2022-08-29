Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,799.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $11.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $38.00.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.