Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,160 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,250,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $529.94. 41,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $495.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.89.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.