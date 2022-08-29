Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

PLD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,875. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

