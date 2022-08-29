Norinchukin Bank The Has $25.82 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,673 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.34. The company has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

