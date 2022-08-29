Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $165.54. 173,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

