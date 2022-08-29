Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Short Interest Update

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) by 627.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Northern Lights Acquisition Price Performance
