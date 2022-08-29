Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of NTIC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

