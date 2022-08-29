Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.40. The company had a trading volume of 474,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,397. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.44.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.