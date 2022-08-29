NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NS Solutions stock remained flat at $28.21 during trading on Monday. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.