Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. 9,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 490,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
The company has a market cap of $766.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
