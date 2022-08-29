Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. 9,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 490,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $766.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

