NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.49. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

