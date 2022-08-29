NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $215.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $228.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.49. The company has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.