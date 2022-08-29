Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $109,697.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022559 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015697 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003905 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.