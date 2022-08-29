NYL Investors LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 10.0% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 694,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,803,656. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

