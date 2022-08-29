OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,012,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 10,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 641,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,396. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.94 and its 200 day moving average is $519.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

