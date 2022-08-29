OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $83.40.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 111,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,801. The company has a market capitalization of $432.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

