OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,134 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,755. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.76.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

