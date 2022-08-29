OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Director Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) Director Ronny B. Lancaster purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at $419,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 538,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

