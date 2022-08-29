Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $71.66 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $71.66 million and $3.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

