Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $40.54 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

