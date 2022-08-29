Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $40.54 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.
Orion Protocol Profile
Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.
