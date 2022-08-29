Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLAGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 115,051 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORLA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.