Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 115,051 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.43.

Several research firms have commented on ORLA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

