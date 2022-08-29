Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 115,051 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.43.
Several research firms have commented on ORLA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
