Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.4 days.

Orpea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORPEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Orpea has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $130.18.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

