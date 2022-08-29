PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.32. 17,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,166. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

