Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.57.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

