Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.46.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $276.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after buying an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after buying an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

