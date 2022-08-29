Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Recommended Stories

