PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $32.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock worth $56,283,684. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

