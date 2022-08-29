PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $44.12.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $8,749,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,032,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,444,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $8,749,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,032,183 shares in the company, valued at $481,444,198.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock valued at $56,283,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.