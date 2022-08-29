Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

