Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €234.00 ($238.78) to €242.00 ($246.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.4 %

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

